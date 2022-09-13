‘It’s always a party in the backfield’: Alabama football star’s hilarious take on playing with Will Anderson

Alabama football is blessed with not one but two talented pass rushers in Will Anderson and Dallas Turner. Anderson, a potential Heisman Trophy candidate, is looking to author a sequel to one of the most dominant single-season defensive performances in recent memory. So, what’s it like to play alongside Anderson, you ask? Speaking to reporters, Turner hilariously revealed exactly what it’s like, per Charlie Potter of 247Sports.

#Alabama OLB Dallas Turner on playing with Will Anderson: "I feel like it's always a party in the backfield when me and him are on the field." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) September 13, 2022

Dallas Turner said that he “feels like it’s always a party in the backfield” whenever he’s on the field with Will Anderson. It’s unfortunately a party that Alabama football’s opposing quarterbacks have been invited to as well.

However, there wasn’t much partying going on from Anderson and Turner in the team’s narrow win over Texas last week. The pass rush mustered just three sacks, with Anderson making plenty of mental mistakes.

Yet, the Heisman Trophy hopeful showed why he’s one of the best impact defenders in the nation, coming up with a huge sack late in the game that made Texas’ field-goal attempt a longer one than it would have been.

Still, Turner and his star Alabama football teammate are looking to put a better performance on tape heading into a Week 3 matchup with UL Monroe.

All eyes will be on the Crimson Tide to see if they can bounce back from one of their shakiest performances under Nick Saban.

Will Anderson and Dallas Turner will be very important players in getting the Crimson Tide back their brand of football.

Chances are, it will be a party in the backfield come Saturday.