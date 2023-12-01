Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff confronted his team in the locker room after blowing a 16-point lead and losing to the Trail Blazers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for answers after blowing a 16-point lead and falling to the Portland Trail Blazers 103-95 on Thursday night. Head coach JB Bickerstaff was reportedly frustrated and spent some extra time talking to his players about their failure to maintain leads, according to Evan Dammarell of Locked On Cavs:

“Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that he spent a long time in the locker room after the game, talking with the guys to openly discuss where the team is headed and how they’re going to get there. Bickerstaff said that the team has been struggling to play with a lead.”

The Cavs may have been a little overconfident after playing so well in a 23-point win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday in the NBA's In-Season Tournament. But Cleveland has lost whatever momentum they may have had.

Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points while Darius Garland had 15 points, but the All-Star point guard had trouble controlling the ball, committing eight turnovers on the night.

Garland has been dealing with a neck strain that caused him to miss a game against the Trail Blazers on the Cavs' West Coast road trip. This was after suffering the same injury against the Sacramento Kings where he was considered questionable every game after.

After dealing with so many injuries and finally getting mostly healthy, Thursday's collapse definitely wasn't the result that the Cavs were looking for.

Up next for the Cavs – the team looks to get right against the Detroit Pistons (who have lost 16 games in a row) on Saturday.