By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Deion Sanders’ final game with Jackson State football is set for Saturday. The Tigers are looking to take care of business against the Northern Carolina Central Eagles in the Celebration Bowl. Sanders issued a final emotional speech to Jackson State prior to the game, per Andscape.

An emotional Deion Sanders addresses Jackson State pregame for one final time. pic.twitter.com/1qQiF2WPYY — Andscape (@andscape) December 17, 2022

Deion Sanders’ leadership is incredibly impressive. It is clear that the Jackson State players respect him as a coach. Although he is set to leave and join Colorado football, they will give everything they have in the Celebration Bowl.

Jackson State football will undeniably miss Deion Sanders leading the charge. However, they are expected to hire a Sanders’ recommendation as their next head coach. The Tigers are reportedly hiring TC Taylor to replace Sanders, per ESPN’s Pat Thamel.

“Sources: Jackson State is expected to hire T.C. Taylor as the head coach. He was the receivers coach from Deion Sanders’ staff. He’s a Jackson State alum and the administration expects him to keep the program’s momentum going,” Thamel wrote on Twitter.

The Tigers will look to continue their success under Taylor next season.

Meanwhile, Deion Sanders is already making his impact felt for Colorado football. He recently made a bold statement in reference to his recruiting efforts.

“I’m going to get back on a plane and go and have the biggest recruiting weekend they’ve ever had in the history of Colorado. That’s how it’s gonna go down.”

The future is bright for both Sanders and Jackson State. But for now, they are focused on getting the job done in the Celebration Bowl.