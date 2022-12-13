By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Jackson State football program were left without a head coach after Deion Sanders left to take the Colorado job. Now, the school looks to name the man Sanders recommended as his successor.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Jackson State will hire TC Taylor as its next head football coach. Taylor served as the wide receivers coach under Sanders.

Taylor is certainly no stranger to the Jackson State program. The imminent head coach also played his college ball with the Tigers. He played quarterback and wide receiver for the school from 1998-2001.

Taylor set single-season records in catches (84) his senior year, adding 1234 yards, and 11 touchdowns as a pass catcher. He began his coaching career in 2005, catching on with Coahoma Community College.

In 2012, he moved to Texas Southern, serving as receivers coach and recruiting coordinator. Two years later he moved to NC Central, and returned to Jackson State in 2019 under John Hendrick.

Sanders told his players of his decision to leave for Colorado after wrapping up a SWAC championship. It was in his address to the players that he advocated for Taylor to take his place.

“My recommendation goes to T.C.” Sanders said. “They know how I feel about T.C. I want T.C., and several of the staff members here will be retained. I would not be here if it weren’t for this man.”

This has the makings of a great hire. Taylor is familiar with the program, and his experience as a player can help him connect to the young men he will now lead. Only time will tell if Jackson State’s momentum will continue.