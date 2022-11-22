Published November 22, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Deion Sanders has led the Jackson State Tigers to their first unbeaten season in program history, a monumental feat that has seen his hat thrown into the ring for seemingly every vacant college football coaching job in the FBS. Sanders has been linked to Auburn, Nebraska, Colorado and South Florida, to name a few.

Given his winning ways, proven recruiting ability and charisma, there are seemingly no drawbacks to a Sanders hire. Except for one. The academic and financial issues that plagued Deion Sanders’ “Prime Prep Academy” are looming as potential obstacles in any college football teams’ hire, sources told Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

The issues with Sanders’ failed “Prime Prep Academy” are reportedly “in the front of every president’s mind”, the source told McMurphy.

The Jackson State football coach opened up the charter schools back in 2012, offering a free laptop to every student to aid in learning.

Hundreds of the computers were stolen and the school eventually collapsed under the weight of lawsuits and financial mismanagement, closing in 2015.

Is it fair to hold Deion Sanders’ past against him in a prospective college football head coach search?

It’s clear that teams in the FBS seem to think it is, as university presidents are having second thoughts about having Sanders oversee a big-name program with big-name profits.

Whether this is fair or not is certainly up for debate. And for the record, Sanders’ resume is impressive enough to outweigh any damage done by his past transgressions.

Teams that don’t see the upside in hiring Deion Sanders will only be doing themselves a disservice. That much is clear.