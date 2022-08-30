‘I’m not going to kiss and tell’: Deion Sanders teases secrets learned from Nick Saban

NFL legend Deion Sanders is heading into his third year as the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers football program. While he’s got a wealth of knowledge from his playing days, Sanders always likes to receive advice from some of the best coaches in the college game. That includes Alabama Crimson Tide boss Nick Saban.

Sanders revealed that he often talks to Saban about everything from coaching to recruiting and beyond. Via 247Sports:

“Well, coach Saban is actually funny,” Deion Sanders said. “He’s hilarious, quick-witted, and very concise. I like to use these opportunities to not just shoot the commercials, but I get to glean from coach Saban. He’s the magna cum laude, he’s the guy, he’s the standard. So any chance I get on set to talk to him about the game, recruiting, personnel, anything, I take full advantage of it.”

“We talk about a lot of things, but I’m not going to kiss and tell because I might not get any more gems,” Sanders said.

Saban is indeed the alpha of college football, winning seven National Championships with Bama. As for Deion Sanders, he led Jackson State to an 11-2 season in 2021, including a 9-0 record in conference play. Although the Tigers aren’t about to win a CFB title anytime soon, they have one hell of a coach in charge.

Sanders has already brought more attention from NFL scouts to HBCUs because of his legacy. Linebacker James Houston even got picked up in the sixth round of the 2022 draft by the Detroit Lions, the program’s first selection in the draft since 2008.

The Deion Sanders effect.