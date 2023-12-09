Jackson State All-SWAC offensive lineman Even Henry is entering the transfer portal per an announcement on his social media accounts.

Henery said in the announcement on his Twitter/X profile, “First I want to thank MY LORD AND SAVIOR for everything I wouldn’t be them man I am without him and I want to thank Jackson State for giving me a home and helping me further my education. And lastly to my coach thank you for giving me an opportunity and allowing me to grow!”

Henry began his college journey at the University of Louisiana Munroe, where he redshirted his freshman year in 2019. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, resulting in the cancellation of the Fall 2020 football season. However, Henry received a COVID-19 season of competition waiver and went on to have an impressive performance for the Warhawks.

He earned All-Sun Belt honorable mention and showcased his skills in all 10 games of the 2020 season. Starting in the last seven games at right guard, Henry proved to be a valuable asset to the team. He led the offensive line in total plays with 565 and recorded 16 pancakes. Henry played more than 50 snaps in eight different games.

After playing only three games for the Warhawks in 2021, Henry transferred to Jackson State and was a part of the Tigers in Deion Sander's final season with the team before leaving and going to Colorado. He was a key piece of an offense that led the SWAC in scoring offense (37.7 ppg), total offense (445.4 ypg), and passing offense (297.3) while allowing the third-fewest sacks in SWAC (23).

Led by Sheduer Sanders, Jackson State's offense gained 400+ yards 10 times, including back-to-back 600-yard games vs. Grambling (608 yards) and vs. Miss. Valley St. (638 yards). Henry's play as an offensive lineman was a pivotal part of their success.

Even after Sanders left the team, he decided to stay and play for the Tigers under the direction of head coach T.C. Taylor. Henry spoke about if there was a difference between playing for Sanders and Taylor in March, saying, “

“It's no difference We at Jackson State, you know, we come in, we come, we strap our shoes on, strap our cleats on every day. You know, we're ready to work…We're ready to win. It's a championship mentality, [a] championship team. So, it's no difference, you know. Coach teaches championships…We're not here to play with people. We're here to dominate.”