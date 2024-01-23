Jadakiss is from Yonkers, he's not backing down easily

Jadakiss revealed an interesting encounter with former Death Row CEO Suge Knight during a recent episode of Wallo and Gillie’s A Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, per The Source. The D-Block frontman explained that he and Suge shared mutual respect due to Knight's previous relationship with Ruff Ryders co-founders Waah and Dee Dean. However, Jadakiss shared a surprising story about Suge Knight seemingly following him around Los Angeles in an attempt to get a verse from him.

Jadakiss speaks on when Suge Knight tried to “mafia” him for a verse 😂👀 (🎥 @mworthofgame ) pic.twitter.com/FGhhQ2dPnC — bomb1st (@webomb1st) January 22, 2024

According to Kiss, Suge Knight would mysteriously show up wherever he was in Los Angeles, prompting suspicions that someone was tipping him off. Jadakiss speculated that Suge was trying to secure a verse from him but described the approach as a bit unusual. He suggested that Knight could have been more straightforward by making a proper offer for the collaboration.

Jadakiss humorously characterized Suge Knight's attempt to get a verse from him as an effort to “Mafia the verse out of me.” Despite Knight's persistent presence, the collaboration never materialized, and Jadakiss maintained that he wouldn't be extorted for one of his sought-after sixteen-bar verses.

This revelation adds another chapter to the historical connection between Jadakiss and Suge Knight, as the latter had previously attempted to sign The LOX to Death Row before they eventually joined Diddy's Bad Boy Records in the '90s. Jadakiss and his fellow LOX members received a call from Suge Knight when they were still teenagers, offering them a chance to sign with Death Row.

Suge Knight is currently serving a 28-year prison term on a murder charge for the 2015 death of Terry Carter, who Knight ran over on the set of the N.W.A. biopic “Straight Outta Compton.”