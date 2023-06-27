Former Jacksonville Jaguars star running back Fred Taylor believes that he deserves a call from Canton. Although he lacks the awards that many running backs in the Hall of Fame had earned and won prior to their induction, Taylor thinks that he still had the credentials to one day be part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Via Michael DiRocco of ESPN:

“My numbers were better than [the] majority of the backs that had ever played this game,” Taylor said. “… Obviously if you're not a first-ballot [Hall of Famer], then you got to kind of hit the campaign trail and kind of try to make certain arguments for yourself. But guys have made arguments for me, players that are in [the Hall of Fame].”

Fred Taylor played in the NFL from 1998 to 2010. Over the course of 13 years in the pros, he collected a total of 11,695 rushing yards and 66 touchdowns on 2,534 carries — good for an average of 4.6 yards per rushing attempt. Not many players in the history of the NFL have rushed for more than Taylor. In fact, he is 17th on the all-time rushing yards list. Of those 16 players, only Frank Gore and Adrian Peterson are not in the Hall of Fame but many expect them to be one once they're eligible.

During his NFL career, Fred Taylor only had one Pro Bowl nod. He was not able to land a First-Team All-Pro inclusion and only had a single Second-team All-Pro.

Taylor was taken in the first round (ninth overall) of the 1998 NFL Draft by the Jaguars. He played the final two years of his career with the New England Patriots.