The Jacksonville Jaguars missed Travis Hunter when they played their last preseason game, against the New Orleans Saints. Hunter has been dealing with an upper body injury. On Tuesday, Hunter was seen back on the practice field for the Jags.

Jaguars reporter Demetrius Harvey released a video online showing Hunter running routes and catching passes.

#Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter participating in practice. Will be interesting to see how much work he will do today after missing Saturday with an upper body injury pic.twitter.com/0OPj3Ypa56 — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 19, 2025

Hunter has been getting snaps in practices and training camp, on both sides of the ball. The Heisman Trophy winner is getting work at both wide receiver and defensive back, just like he did when playing for Colorado football.

Hunter was selected second overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars traded up to select him.

The Jaguars have big expectations for Travis Hunter

Coen says he wants to use Hunter on both offense and defense this season. Hunter's teammate, wideout Brian Thomas Jr., says the team is trying to help prepare the rookie for the dual role.

“When he's out there on defense, I'm talking to the receivers, ‘Make sure you all go at him. Don't go off because he's just him. Still push on him because at the end of the day, this is what he wants to do.' We got to make sure he's at the top of his game. We've got to make sure he's getting better each and every day,” Thomas said on The Pivot Podcast. “He takes on the challenge every time, so he's going out there and making plays whether it's on offense, defense. I feel like it'll be tough for him, but I feel like he'll be able to do it. … Me selfishly, I want him more on the offensive side. Help me out a little bit, attract some of those coverages.”

Coen is in his first season leading the Jaguars. He takes over from Doug Pederson, who was fired following a disappointing 2024 season. Jacksonville won just four games during the campaign.

The Jaguars play the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, in their final preseason game this season. Time will tell if Hunter suits up for that contest. Jacksonville starts the 2025 regular season schedule on September 7, against the Carolina Panthers.