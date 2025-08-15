The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to take on the New Orleans Saints on August 17 in a preseason matchup. Many are looking forward to seeing the new talent on the roster on display. However, reports indicate that Travis Hunter's status is up in the air after an injury popped up during training camp.

Hunter, who is 22 years old, sustained an upper-body injury and did not participate in the Jaguars' walk-through on Friday, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN. Head coach Liam Coen claimed that Travis Hunter's availability in the upcoming preseason game is unknown.

“Jaguars WR/DB Travis Hunter did not participate in today’s walk-through because of an upper-body injury. HC Liam Coen said yet to be determined whether Hunter plays Sunday at New Orleans.”

As for the specifics of the injury, it is not yet known exactly what the issue is for Travis Hunter. For now, the two-way phenom may have to miss some time before getting back on the field with his teammates. Considering the regular season is just weeks away, being cautious with the injury is likely the right choice.

The Jaguars selected Hunter with the No. 2 pick overall in the 2025 NFL Draft after trading up with the Cleveland Browns. Travis Hunter enters the NFL as a former superstar for the Colorado Buffaloes, where he displayed major talent as a wide receiver and cornerback, winning the Heisman Trophy last season. Jacksonville plans to give him the opportunity to play both positions.

All eyes are on Hunter, as his ability to play both wide receiver and cornerback gains plenty of excitement and criticism. But he looks the part, especially after putting up some solid numbers on offense and defense during his time at Colorado. Travis Hunter ended the 2024-25 campaign with 96 receptions (led Big 12), 1,258 receiving yards, and 15 receiving touchdowns (led Big 12) while also recording 36 combined tackles (11 solo), four interceptions, and a forced fumble.