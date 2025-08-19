The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the 2025 NFL season with plenty of optimism. Trevor Lawrence is locked into a new long-term deal, Liam Coen has fortified the offensive side of the ball, and the team is armed with young talent across the roster. Yet, for all the upside, there remains a glaring need in Jacksonville’s defensive interior. With Week 1 just around the corner, the Jaguars could make one aggressive, roster-shaping move that would help them contend in the AFC South: trading for New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

Why the Jaguars Must Target Christian Barmore

The Jaguars’ defensive front has talent on the edges, led by Josh Allen—who signed a franchise-defining contract extension this offseason—and 2025 No. 1 overall pick Travis Hunter are looking to transform this Jaguars defense into a juggernaut. However, the defense has struggled to consistently generate push and disruption from the middle of the line.

Last season, Jacksonville ranked in the bottom half of the league in interior pressure rate and was inconsistent against the run when facing physical offensive lines. Foley Fatukasi and DaVon Hamilton provide size, but neither has emerged as a dominant presence capable of collapsing pockets against elite quarterbacks. Against AFC heavyweights like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson, having interior pressure is just as vital as outside pass rush.

Enter Christian Barmore. At just 26 years old, the former Alabama standout has blossomed into a disruptive force for the Patriots. In 2024, his season was cut short due to medical issues with blood clots, but he is fully healthy and ready to wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines. Barmore’s strength is his versatility: he can hold ground against double teams against the run, but unlike many interior linemen, he also brings legitimate pass-rushing juice.

Most importantly, Barmore represents the type of impact player that Jacksonville’s defense currently lacks. The Jaguars have built their offense to compete in shootouts, but if this team is going to beat the AFC’s elite in January, they’ll need to create game-changing pressure up the middle—and Barmore is that piece.

What a Trade Could Look Like

The Patriots enter 2025 in the midst of a full-scale rebuild. Jerod Mayo and the front office have been stockpiling draft capital, and while Barmore is a foundational talent, the team could be tempted by the right offer as they reshape the roster for their next quarterback era. New England has historically been willing to trade productive veterans for future assets, especially if it helps accelerate a long-term vision.

Here’s a realistic proposal that could get a deal done:

Trade Proposal:

Jacksonville Jaguars Receive:

DT Christian Barmore

New England Patriots Receive:

2026 2nd-Round Pick

2025 4th-Round Pick

This type of package mirrors the value of similar trades for talented young defensive linemen in recent seasons. For Jacksonville, surrendering a future second-rounder is well worth the cost to inject an immediate, proven disruptor into the defensive line—especially given their current championship window with Lawrence and a deep offensive roster. For New England, the move aligns with their rebuilding philosophy: gaining two valuable picks to help load up on younger talent while avoiding the financial commitments that come with Barmore’s next contract extension.

How Barmore Changes Jacksonville’s Defense

Adding Barmore would give defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile enormous flexibility. A front that can line up Walker and Allen as bookend pass rushers with Barmore collapsing the middle is not only difficult to block but also versatile enough to mix in stunts, blitz packages, and disguised fronts.

Barmore’s presence would also directly benefit Jacksonville’s linebackers and secondary. Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd thrive when free to flow to the ball, and Barmore’s ability to command double teams would keep them cleaner in run defense. Meanwhile, a stronger pass rush in the middle shortens the amount of time cornerbacks like Tyson Campbell and rookie Travis Hunter need to stay in coverage.

This move isn’t just about filling a need; it’s about raising the ceiling of the entire defense. Barmore is a player who can tilt the game in high-stakes moments—something Jacksonville lacked in their 2024 playoff exit. Against AFC teams with elite interior offensive lines, the Jaguars need someone who can break protections and force quarterbacks off their spot.

Christian Barmore is that game-changer. He is young, disruptive, and exactly the type of player capable of pushing Jacksonville’s defense to new heights. Yes, giving up a future second-rounder and a mid-round pick is a steep price. But windows don’t stay open forever, and the Jaguars’ best chance of capitalizing on their talented young core is by making the bold moves now.

A last-minute trade for Barmore could be the defining move that transforms the Jaguars from playoff contenders into legitimate Super Bowl threats in 2025.