The Jacksonville Jaguars were knocking on the AFC's door as contenders last year, as they executed an incredible comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers, then pushed the Kansas City Chiefs before ultimately bowing out in the Divisional Round. This year, the Jaguars could take the next leap, especially given how impressive Trevor Lawrence has looked in training camp thus far. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this is “the best he's seen” Lawrence, per Sirius XM NFL Radio on Twitter.

.@Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson is loving what he is seeing out of QB Trevor Lawrence… "He's throwing the ball the best I've seen him."#NFLTrainingCamp | #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/EVeNvAmR4b — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 11, 2023

“I’ll tell you what, he’s throwing the ball the best I’ve seen him in the year and a half I’ve been with Trevor. And just really, the sky is the limit with this guy. And if we just continue to improve and just really keep those pieces around him healthy, this offense could really take off.”

Pederson added that he feels the “sky is the limit” for Lawrence, especially if the weapons the Jaguars have around him stay healthy.

Lawrence, who struggled mightily under the dysfunctional Urban Meyer in year one, took a huge step forward, seeing huge improvements in his completion percentage, passing yards, touchdown passes, interception totals and his QBR.

Lawrence was one of the best QBs in the league down the stretch. But there's reason to believe that he could be even better in 2023.

Not only will Lawrence benefit from a better understanding of Pederson's system, but he will also have a wideout in Calvin Ridley who is fully capable of being a true, number-one receiver in an offense.

Lawrence could soar to new heights in 2023.