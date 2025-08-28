The Jacksonville Jaguars will have one of the NFL’s most anticipated rookies available when they open the season against the Carolina Panthers. General manager James Gladstone confirmed that wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter has been cleared to play after missing Jacksonville's final two preseason games with an upper-body injury. Hunter returned to full practice this week. That ended speculation about whether the No. 2 overall pick might be sidelined for his debut.

“He's on the grass today and rolling full speed,” Gladstone said.

The Jaguars drafted Hunter with the expectation that he could thrive in the NFL the same way he did at Colorado, where he became the first player to win the Heisman Trophy while playing both offense and defense in decades. Last season, Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also collected 36 tackles, 11 passes defensed, and four interceptions.

“There hasn't been any shift on that front,” Gladstone said. “We expect him to be who we know him to be, and that's somebody who impacts both sides of the football.

“Can't wait to see that on Sundays. And one Monday night.”

Travis Hunter could be a two-way game-changer for the Jaguars

Article Continues Below

During the preseason, Hunter split his snaps nearly evenly between receiver and cornerback, giving Jacksonville roster flexibility that few teams possess. In his limited debut action, he caught both of his targets and impressed with his coverage skills before the injury sidelined him.

Head coach Liam Coen said the decision to hold him out late in the preseason was precautionary.

“Could he have probably gone? I think so,” Coen said. “If this were Carolina, would he have probably played? Yeah, so we're moving in the right direction.”

Expectations remain high as Hunter prepares for his first regular-season game. Gladstone would not reveal how much Hunter will play on either side of the ball, calling it a competitive advantage to keep opponents guessing.

Kickoff for Hunter’s debut is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sept. 7 at EverBank Stadium.