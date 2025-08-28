The Jacksonville Jaguars are a team that has drawn attention before the regular season. The Jaguars drafted two-way star Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick in this year's NFL Draft, turning heads around the league. The rookie will play both wide receiver and corner this season to help Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr. However, he and his wife, Leanna Lenee, had big news to share.

Hunter and Lenee took the football world by storm when they got married in late May. However, the couple made headlines yet again with the birth of their first child. The Jaguars rookie and his wife released a video commemorating the moment on social media, much to the joy of Jacksonville's fanbase.

For a player who receives as much attention as Hunter has over the last year, he and Lenee know how to enjoy the important moments. The young couple recorded the pregnancy, sharing key moments with their fans. Luckily for Hunter, Lenee gave birth before the Jaguars' regular season kicked off. Now, the corner/receiver has another reason to play hard as a rookie.

Article Continues Below

The 2024 Heisman winner enters a situation with a chance to follow in Deion Sanders' footsteps. Jacksonville has a loose plan for how much time Hunter will spend at each position. However, the idea is that he will play both in key moments. However, giving Lawrence a weapon opposite of Thomas Jr. should help balance the Jaguars' offense.

Hunter faces a lot of expectations heading into his first NFL season. However, he now has the support of his wife and his newborn child behind him as he navigates through his rookie year. The Jaguars have aspirations of making the playoffs, and Hunter will play a key role if they do. Regardless of how he finishes, Hunter has already won before the season even started.

He, Lenee, and his child have a chance to grow up together surrounded by a fanbase that loves them. If Hunter can help turn things around, he might be able to build a legacy in Jacksonville.

