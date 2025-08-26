The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of several NFL teams hoping to avenge a lousy 2024 season. Jacksonville entered the 2024 campaign with all sorts of hopes, but they all fell flat. The Jaguars fired head coach Doug Pederson, due to their struggles.

Jacksonville has new leadership this year in general manager James Gladstone, and head coach Liam Coen. The two men are tasked with bringing back the Jaguars, and turning them into a competitive franchise.

The team did some work to fix things. Jacksonville put together a strong 2025 NFL Draft class, including trading up for Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Hunter was selected second overall by the team, in the draft.

Here are three bold predictions for Jacksonville, as the 2025 regular season approaches.

Travis Hunter will post at least two touchdown receptions and two interceptions this season

Hunter is expected to get snaps at both wide receiver and defensive back. While Hunter has dealt with an injury this preseason, it seems the Jaguars are not afraid to give him as many snaps as they can.

“Just route technique we gotta continue to work on but he made the right decisions,” Coen said this summer about Hunter's play, per USA Today. “His alignment, assignment was all proper and clean. Defensively, just gotta clean up a few things from an alignment standpoint, and just staying in the run–in the fit a little bit tighter on that one run that got out. But that's practice and repetition.”

It's clear that Hunter is going to play both offense and defense in Jacksonville. In 2024 at Colorado, Hunter caught 15 touchdown passes and posted four interceptions. It makes sense to predict that Hunter will be scoring touchdowns as a NFL receiver, and also posting quality numbers as a defensive back.

Hunter will post at least two interceptions this season, as well as two receiving touchdowns.

Trevor Lawrence will pass for 3,000 yards this year

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggled in the 2024 campaign. The quarterback was dealing with lingering shoulder problems. He also didn't perform exceptionally well, as he threw for a career-low 2,045 passing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Lawrence has committed himself this offseason to getting better. Jaguars management also committed themselves to getting Lawrence more weapons, which is one of the reasons why the franchise traded up for Hunter. Jacksonville also got one of the most underrated players in the 2025 draft, taking West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Milum in the third round.

Milum is a former Consensus All-American at West Virginia. He was named the Big 12 conference Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2024. His addition, along with some other pieces, is going to bolster the Jaguars offensive line this campaign.

Article Continues Below

It's time for Lawrence to show why he was worthy of the massive contract extension he signed before the 2024 season. With Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr. in the wide receiver corps, Lawrence will have a bounce back season. The Jaguars gunslinger will pass for at least 3,000 yards this season.

That would be a return to form for Lawrence, who threw for more than 4,000 passing yards in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Lawrence has the pieces to bounce back this year, with the talent assembled around him.

That leads to the final prediction for this Jaguars team, for the 2025 season.

Liam Coen will double the team's win total from 2024

Jacksonville sits in the AFC South, where there are several teams trying to turn themselves around. In 2024, only one of the division's teams won 10 games or more. That was the Houston Texans.

The other two teams are the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, who are both entering 2025 with quarterback concerns. The Titans are led by rookie Cam Ward, while the Colts have Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson.

While Liam Coen has yet to win a game as an NFL head coach, he does have arguably the most experienced quarterback in the division. The opportunity is there for Jacksonville to vastly improve, and push for a division crown.

Time will tell if these predictions prove correct. Jacksonville starts the 2025 season on September 7, against the Carolina Panthers.