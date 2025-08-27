It's never too early to make a trade in the NFL! Early this morning, news broke of the Jacksonville Jaguars' latest move. Jacksonville decided to trade for a wide receiver with potential to be a solid contributor. They sent a sixth-round pick next year to the Detroit Lions for wide receiver Tim Patrick.

“The #Jaguars are sending a 2026 6th-round pick to Detroit for Tim Patrick,” Tom Pelissero reports.

Patrick went undrafted in the 2017 NFL draft. The Denver Broncos subsequently picked him up after brief stints with Baltimore and San Francisco. He had his best years from 2020 to 2021. He played in 31 games during that stretch, notching 1,476 yards through two seasons and 11 touchdowns. He was arguably the second-best receiver of the Broncos behind Jerry Jeudy during that time period.

Unfortunately, Patrick would suffer season-ending injuries in the next two seasons. In 2022, he suffered a torn ACL during practice, ending his season before it even began. The following year, Patrick would tear his Achilles tendon, once again robbing him of another chance to play for the Broncos. He was traded to the Lions the following year.

Last season, Patrick played in 16 games, starting in nine of them. With Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, and Jameson Williams taking most of the touches, Patrick was relegated to WR3, but he made the most of his opportunities.. He caught 33 passes on 44 targets for 394 yards and three touchdowns. He signed a one-year contract extension with Detroit in March before being traded to the Jaguars.

With the Jaguars, Patrick will be behind rookie Travis Hunter and sophomore Brian Thomas Jr in the depth chart. His main competition for the WR3 will be former Washington receiver Dyami Brown and Jacksonville mainstay Parker Washington. At the very least, Patrick will be a solid backup option in case of an injury.

The Jaguars finished the 2024 season with a 4-13 record.