The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly in agreement with kicker Joey Slye on a one-year contract, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Jaguars have already made a number of moves in NFL free agency as they look to build a Super Bowl contender.
Slye, 27, made his NFL debut in 2019 with the Carolina Panthers. He spent two seasons in Carolina before bouncing around from multiple teams in 2021. He spent time with the Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, and Washington Commanders during the '21 campaign.
Slye ultimately found a home in Washington and played for the Commanders in 2022 and 2023. He converted on 19 of his 23 field goal attempts during the 2023 season, going 3-5 from 50-plus yards. Overall, he posted a 79.2 made field goals percentage. Slye also made 91.4 percent of his extra-point attempts.
Kicker signing sometimes get overlooked. They typically aren't the most notable moves unless one of the best kickers in the entire league changes teams. Teams understand just how valuable kickers can be, of course.
Finding a reliable kicker can prove to be a pivotal difference-maker. Kickers are expected to find success while dealing with immense pressure, especially late in games.
The Jaguars are hopeful that Joey Slye will play a big role for the team in 2024.
Jaguars' free agency pursuits
Jacksonville has added important players such as Gabe Davis and Arik Armstead in NFL free agency as well. The Jaguars want to bounce back after a fairly mediocre 2023 campaign. They have the potential to compete and possibly make a Super Bowl run, but their offseason additions will go a long way towards determining how the team fares.
It will be intriguing to see how aggressive Jacksonville remains this offseason. It would not be surprising to see them continue making moves, whether it is via free agency or trades.