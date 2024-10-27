The Jacksonville Jaguars are attempting to turn their season around, and they took a positive first step in doing so in Week 7 when they picked up a 32-16 victory over the New England Patriots. They have a much tougher task on their hands in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers, and they recently received some bad news regarding running back Travis Etienne Jr.

Etienne picked up a hamstring injury in the Jaguars Week 6 loss to the Chicago Bears, and ended up missing their win over the Patriots. While Etienne is progressing in his recovery, he isn't expected to play in Week 8 against the Packers, meaning that Tank Bigsby will be Jacksonville's starting running back for the second straight week.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Jr., who is questionable with a hamstring injury, is a long-shot to play today, sources say. Another week of Tank Bigsby.”

Travis Etienne Jr.'s injury helps Tank Bigsby's fantasy football managers

While Etienne's latest injury update will have a big impact on the Jags, it also means a lot to fantasy football managers. With Etienne out last week, Bigsby turned in a huge outing against the Patriots (26 CAR, 118 YDS, 2 TD), which was good for 23.8 fantasy points. Even when Etienne has played this season, Bigsby has been more productive than him, so he could be in store for another big day against the Packers.

Green Bay's defense is a bit tougher than New England's, and given how good their offense is, it's not a stretch to suggest that the Jaguars could be playing catch up in this one, which would limit Bigsby's role. Considering how he's averaging 6.2 yards per carry this season, though, it's safe to assume he's going to make the most of the touches he receives, and assuming Etienne doesn't play, which appears to be what will happen, fantasy football managers who have Bigsby on their roster should insert him into their starting lineups.