Ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 8 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, the team received positive injury updates to two key players on Saturday. The team activated linebacker Foye Oluokun from injured-reserve, and offensive tackle Cam Robinson has cleared concussion protocol, per Mike Garafolo on X, formerly Twitter.

The Jaguars have missed what Oluokun brings to the defense. They've struggled as a unit to stop their opponents from scoring, currently allowing 27.7 points per game, and haven't been able to put any pressure on the opposing quarterback. Oluokun has been successful as a pass rusher this season. The seven-year veteran has 22 total tackles, three for a loss, with a sack in three appearances. He should be a difference-maker when the Jaguars face Jordan Love and the Packers on Sunday.

Robinson, who was listed as questionable, now has no game status and will play. Contrarily, he'll be hugely beneficial to the Jaguars pass protection on offense, after Trevor Lawrence has seen immense pressure from defenses in recent weeks.

Jaguars in a winnable spot for Week 8

The Jaguars appeared to be much more comfortable on offense in their Week 7 victory over the New England Patriots. The offense, spearheaded by running back Tank Bigsby's 26 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns, got the football moving after a slow start in the first quarter.

Lawrence will look to get himself back on track after completing 15-of-20 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown. Travis Etienne's status is up in the air, and the team will continue to monitor the status of their lead running back before the 1 PM ET kickoff on Sunday.

Head coach Doug Pederson is certainly on the hot seat because of the 2-5 start, but he has a chance to put them on the right track if they can eke out a win over a surging Green Bay squad in Week 8.