Things are happy for a change with the Jacksonville Jaguars, even though the win over the Patriots came with injury news. And despite running back Tank Bigby’s big day, Doug Pederson made a declaration about Travis Etienne Jr.

Etienne missed the Jaguars 32-16 win over the Patriots with a hamstring injury while Bigsby carried 26 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns. However, Pederson said Etienne, who has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons, is still the starting running back, according to espn.com.

“I'm a believer where injury doesn't replace your position,” Pederson said. “I think you have to have a fair competition for us. We're blessed to have two really good running backs right now. When Etienne comes back, he's just as explosive, just as good, just as powerful, and it's still his job. “But Tank has done some really good things. We're going to continue to find ways to put the ball in his hands, too, because he's a little different runner than Etienne is.”

Jaguars RB Tank Bigsby putting up numbers

In Week 5 for the Jaguars, Bigsby carried 13 times for 101 yards. He scored a pair of touchdowns, including a 65-yard run. He saw limited duty against the Bears last week, but had a full go against the Patriots. And he delivered.

Bigsby is averaging 6.2 yards per carry on the season. He said he wanted to make good on his Jaguars chance.

“It feels like you don't get too many opportunities in the National Football League so when you get one you have to take full advantage of them and do it at your best ability,” Bigsby said. “And I felt like as we kept running the ball that the Patriots would get tired, and we just got to keep going and keep going and keep going and keep going. And I just took advantage of those opportunities. I just do whatever I have to do for this team to win. My job, whatever my role is, whatever I have to do, take advantage of the opportunities of course, but just come out and help this team win and that's what I try to do.”

Pederson agreed that Bigsby has come on strong for the Jaguars.

“He's done a really good job for us going into the season behind (Etienne) and he's earned the right to be out there,” Pederson said. “He's earned an opportunity, and he did a nice job today. Ran hard, ran tough as they say, ran behind his pads. The offensive line did a great job for him, tight ends blocking and things of that nature. But he did the rest.”

A first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Etienne finished eighth in the AP offensive player of the year voting in 2023. He rushed for 1,008 yards and had 476 yards receiving with 12 total touchdowns. Last year for the Jaguars, Etienne played only six games because of injury and finished with 230 yards rushing.