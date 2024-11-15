After months of postponement, Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul is finally happening. The YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Paul puts his 10-1 (7 KOs) record at stake against legendary boxer “Iron” Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs), the former undisputed World Heavyweight Champion from 1987 to 1990 and who used to knock out opponents in the first round. Still, the 58-year-old is not the same fighter, and Tyson slapped Paul during their weigh in to take the psychological edge. However, Paul issued a warning against Tyson after the heated moment.

“I'M F–KING HIM UP. HE HITS LIKE A B—H. IT'S PERSONAL NOW. HE MUST DIE,” Paul said after the slap, as shared by Bleacher Report on X, formerly Twitter.

Catch Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul on Netflix

Concerns have arisen about the fight, including Oscar de la Hoya citing Mike Tyson's age compared to Jake Paul–after all, the ex-YouTuber is 31 years younger than “Iron” Mike.

Moreover, the Golden Boy called Jake Paul an unserious fighter after taking the Tyson match instead of going up against an actual contender.

Additionally, many fans have echoed this sentiment before, calling out Paul for building a career out of fighting over-the-hill champions, non-boxers, and never-was fighters.

Likewise, MMA fighter Sean Strickland called him out for taking the Mike Tyson fight.

“Your ability to make money off stupid people is impressive but being rich won't buy you dignity,” he said via Donagh Corby of Bloody Elbow. “You're fighting a 60 year old man who is just trying to make a dollar by risking his life…scum bag.”

Still, Jake Paul has relished playing the role of the heel in this match.

“I don't care about their opinions, because I've seen what people cheer for,” Paul said, as quoted by Andreas Hale for ESPN. “I kept trying to show people that I'm a good person and look at all this good I'm doing in the world. And no one was buying it. And then one day I was like, f**k it. I can go heel and haven't looked back since.”

Heel work

Then, Paul commented on being the betting underdog against Tyson, as people want to see him lose–preferably via knockout–to the man formerly known as “the baddest man on the planet.”

“It's great, and I don't disagree with them,” he added. “That's why this is such a big event. It's the ultimate hero and the ultimate heel, and that's the perfect recipe for success.”

Moreover, in line with his weigh in warning, Jake Paul said he'll give Tyson “war,” and won't let their fight go the distance.

“I want the hardest match possible Friday night, and I want there to be no excuses from everyone at home when I knock him out,” he said.

Still, all these taunting words work to sell tickets, for now, and fans will have to watch the fight to see the fireworks pop off on Netflix this Friday.