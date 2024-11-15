Finally, Mike Tyson will fight Jake Paul on Friday after months of postponement, due to medical emergencies to Tyson. As a professional boxer, Paul has a record of 10-1 (7 KOs), but fans believe he built his career fighting non-boxers, over-the-hill champions, and never-was fighters. Meanwhile, “Iron” Mike is 50-6, with 44 KOs, formerly known as the “baddest man on the planet” because of his immense knockout power that stopped most of his fights early. Despite concerns, including from Oscar de la Hoya, the fight will take place, streamed on Netflix, and Tyson himself slapped the YouTuber-turned-pro in the face during the weigh in.

You can see the moment Tyson slaps Paul in this clip shared by ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul on Netflix

Two days before seeing Jake Paul in the ring, Mike Tyson has vowed to remind people why fight fans named him the “baddest man on the planet” during his prime.

After all, younger generations of boxing fans might know him now as a fun-loving hulk of a man who makes cameos in comedy movies.

However, the former undisputed World Heavyweight Champion has promised to bring “Iron Mike” back if only for a night, even if he has struck a friendship with Jake Paul outside the ring.

“There are no feelings attached. My own mother should be very careful if she has to get in the ring with me,” the 58-year-old Tyson said, via Andreas Hale for ESPN. “When it's over, it's over. But while the process is going on, my intention is to hurt him. I hope he has the same intentions, or he is in trouble.”

Moreover, Tyson has promised to bring out a side of him that even his children hadn't seen.

“My kids don't really think of me as the baddest man on the planet,” he said. “They look at me as Dad [and tell me] sit your ass down. But on Nov. 15 they will have a different opinion of me.”

Fight promo

On the other hand, Paul has taken up his opponent's challenge to bring it.

“I fear no man. I want him to be that old savage Mike,” the YouTuber-turned-boxer said, via Hale for ESPN. “He says he's going to kill me. I'm ready. I want that killer. I want the hardest match possible Friday night, and I want there to be no excuses from everyone at home when I knock him out.”

All these fighting words should sell tickets, but many fans remain skeptical about the actual quality of the fight given that Tyson is near 60 years old squaring up against a boxer 31 years his junior.

Some fans have even suggested that something fishy might happen, such as Tyson taking a dive to secure the bag, and all this taunting was just promo to sell tickets. Certainly, Oscar de la Hoya called Jake Paul unserious for fighting Tyson and not an actual contender.