Jake Paul only expects one result against Nate Diaz — a clean knockout finish.

Paul returns to the ring when he faces former UFC star Diaz in a ten-round, 185-pound matchup taking place Aug. 5 in Dallas, Texas.

It will be his first taste of action since suffering his first-ever professional defeat against Tommy Fury earlier this year. For Diaz, meanwhile, it's a professional boxing debut.

And when it comes to Paul, he has a massive chip on his shoulder following his first career setback. And it's helping him envision only one outcome — Diaz going to sleep.

“I have the biggest chip on my shoulder, the biggest chip on both shoulders, coming back with a vengeance, refilled with that hunger that I had in the beginning of the sport to prove to people what I was capable of,” Paul told TMZ Sports (via MMA Fighting). “The lion lost, I retreated back into the jungle, I took notes of everything, I got better, I trained, and now this lion is going to come out and maul this dude.

“He’s going to have to pay for all this hard work, all the sacrifice I’ve made during this camp. I promise, I’m going to be the first person to stop him on Aug. 5. 100 percent, he’s going to sleep.”

Diaz has notably been finished twice in the UFC, but has never truly been knocked out cold, which is what Paul plans on doing.

It'll be a tall order and pretty impressive feat, but the YouTuber-turned-boxer believes there's a vast difference in skill level that will give him the all-round edge.

“I’m going to let my actions do the talking,” he explained. “When he gets in there with me, and he sees my speed, my power, my skill, and he can’t hit me, that is going to frustrate him. In that moment he’ll know that he f****d up, and he’s about to get embarrassed, and there’s a difference between UFC champion and a boxer, a very skilled boxer in myself.

“My fists are going to do all the talking.”

Paul also commented on the possibility of a rematch with Fury. It's something he definitely wants in the future. But for now, his focus remains solely on Diaz.

“It’s not really on my mind,” Paul added about rematching Fury. “I want to get through Aug. 5. Obviously I want the Tommy rematch, there’s KSI, more and more names are going to pop up as I move up with my skill, but we’re just going to take care of Nate on Aug. 5, tuck him in real nice, put him to sleep, and see what happens after that.”