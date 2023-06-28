Jake Paul is once again representing disgusting uses of money. His excessive fortune was tapped into when he bought a new car the other day. For the low price of $421,000, Paul purchased a brand new yellow Ferrari. But after doing a few donuts like a child, he broke the car the same day, per TMZ.

While in San Juan, Jake Paul visited Ferrari Puerto Rico, where he dropped nearly half a million dollars on a very rare car. The Ferrari 296 GTB, Paul's former car, goes 0-60 MPH in 2.7 seconds, and 0-100 in 5.1 seconds. It does the standing quarter mile at 9.9 seconds and has a top speed of over 200 MPH.

After the purchase, the YouTuber jokingly said: “I feel like I need to start talking in a British accent and using big words, like the Top Gear people. Top Gear needs to hire me!”

In his latest vlog, he test drove the vehicle. He took the car to an open parking lot, turned the wheel, and hit the gas. As one breaks in any car, he performed donuts. However, the Ferrari didn't agree with Paul's driving and flashed every warning sign on the dashboard. It read signs like “AVH System Failure,” “Low Beam Failure,” “Manettino Failure,” and “Return to Dealership.”

“I don’t know if I was supposed to drive it that hard on the first day,” Paul said.

Its not clear if Paul took the car to the dealer to get fixed or ditched the car in his garage of his $15 million mansion.