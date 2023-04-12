Jake Paul is going back to boxing former UFC stars again.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer’s next fight has been confirmed as he will face MMA legend and former UFC star Nate Diaz in a pro boxing bout.

It will be contested at 185 pounds in an eight-round main event set to take place August 5 in Dallas, Texas. It will air globally on DAZN pay-per-view.

Paul would send a message to Diaz while confirming the news on social media.

“August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana,” Paul tweeted. “Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.”

Paul is recently coming off his first professional boxing defeat after losing a split decision to Tommy Fury in February. Fury was notably the first real professional boxer Paul had faced as opposed to his usual opponents being former UFC fighters. With the Diaz fight confirmed, it looks like the former Disney star is going back to his tried and true winning formula.

Paul had also been calling Diaz out for a while along with Jorge Masvidal and the former recently becoming a free agent seemingly expedited the process for their boxing bout.

Diaz fought the last fight of his UFC contract at UFC 279 in September when he submitted Tony Ferguson in the fourth round of their short-notice main event. While there was hope from the Las Vegas-based promotion that Diaz would sign a new deal, the Stockton native was eager to test the market.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Diaz was paid a handsome seven-figure purse for this upcoming Jake Paul fight.