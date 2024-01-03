Tyron Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion, has found himself in the spotlight at the beginning of 2024, and Jake Paul noticed

Tyron Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion, has found himself in the spotlight at the beginning of 2024, but not for his skills in combat sports, reported by Marca. A private adult video featuring Woodley has emerged online, creating a buzz among fans and prompting comments from none other than his former opponent, Jake Paul.

In response to the leaked footage, Jake Paul cheekily remarked on X, formerly known as Twitter “All my opponents eat good.” The video is creating waves across social media, but Woodley did not comment on it so far.

The explicit content, revealing a private encounter between Woodley and an unidentified woman, quickly circulated on MMA Twitter, generating conversations and reactions across the online community. A fan, alluding to Woodley's shift from boxing to the humorous remark, commented, “He was so down bad after you KOed him he went from a boxer to a gynecologist.”

Woodley, known for his lengthy career in the UFC, made his debut in boxing against Paul on August 29, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. Despite facing a defeat, Woodley accepted a rematch later that year, stepping in on short notice. The rematch occurred on December 18, 2021, in Tampa, Florida, culminating in Paul securing a dominant knockout victory in the sixth round.

Having held the UFC welterweight championship in 2016 and defending it four times before a loss to Kamaru Usman in 2019, Tyron Woodley's transition to professional boxing marked a significant career move. His encounters with Jake Paul added a new chapter to his sporting journey, creating both challenges and controversies that continue to shape the narrative around the seasoned fighter.