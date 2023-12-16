Ruthless from Jake Paul.

Jake Paul hasn't fought any established opponents to this point in his career, but Friday marked a change as he eyes a cruiserweight title shot in the coming years. Paul knocked out 35-year-old Andre August with a vicious right uppercut in the first round, moving him to 8-1 with five KOs.

After putting August on the canvas, the Youtuber turned boxer had a savage celebration as he waved goodbye to his opponent. Via Bleacher Report:

JAKE PAUL KO'S ANDRE AUGUST IN THE FIRST ROUND 😱 (via @DAZNBoxing) pic.twitter.com/zwaJxxgQ4k — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 16, 2023

Jake Paul also had a strong message for the doubters after his latest victory. Per ESPN:

“Set up my shot and he went night night,” said Paul. “This is all part of the process, the next step to world champion. Clearly these guys can't hang with me.”

At first, Paul had six crossover fights against MMA opponents. But his seventh was against Tommy Fury, the half-brother of Tyson Fury, who beat him via decision. However, Paul has evidently bounced back, even though August was fighting for only the second time in the last four years.

Although he still has a long way to go to prove himself as an elite name in the sport, a first-round KO will definitely open some eyes. Jake Paul is clearly committed to becoming one of the best in the cruiserweight division and this latest win will prove just that.

“Right now, I'm focused on being the best in the world and creating one of the greatest sports stories in the history of sports: being able to become a world champion from Disney Channel,” Paul said. “Now I'm lasered in.”