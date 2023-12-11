Jalen Brunson is a starting point guard for the New York Knicks. Let's get to know Brunson's wife Ali Marks.

Jalen Brunson's wife is Ali Marks. Brunson is one of the rising guards in the NBA today. In fact, he is certainly one of the key pieces that hold the New York Knicks' future.

Given that Brunson has emerged as one of the key players for the Knicks, there's no question that he successfully made the jump from being a college basketball star into having a decent NBA career. Furthermore, Brunson also made headlines during the offseason as one of the NBA players that represented Team USA at the recently concluded 2023 FIBA World Cup.

But given Brunson's rising NBA career, there's no question that he has an extremely solid support system behind the scenes. For this piece, let's get to know more about Jalen Brunson's wife Ali Marks.

Who is Ali Marks?

Ali Marks was born on Sept. 10, 1995, in Lincolnshire, Ill. She attended Adlai E. Stevenson High School. Here, she was a member of the National Honor Society and served on the Student Council based on her LinkedIn profile.

After graduating from high school, Marks enrolled at the University of Illinois, where she earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology and exercise science. While doing so, Marks was also a member of various organizations, including Delta Delta Delta and the Pre-Physical Therapy Club.

After completing her university studies, Marks pursued her doctorate degree physical therapy at Northwestern University, as per a report from The Sun. Furthermore, she also dedicated her time as a member of the APTA, IPTA, AAOMPT.

Ali Marks' work as a volunteer

While studying in college, Marks was also active in terms of volunteering. While studying at Illinois, she volunteered as an athletic training aide, where she assisted trainers in looking after athletes with the hopes of promoting health for students.

In 2019, while earning her doctorate degree, Marks also served as a graduate research student for the university. As a graduate research student, her research revolved around possible changes that might be needed to serve better the communities and populations in Chicago.

During the same year, Marks also volunteered to be a reading and literature tutor for Chicago Youth Programs. She assisted students from four to eight years old who were having a difficult time keeping up with their studies.

Ali Marks' employment career

Marks' first working experience came when she was hired by Athletico Physical Therapy, one of the largest therapy firms in the nation, as a rehabilitation aide. She worked there for two years. Her job description included assisting patients in terms of scheduling, registration, recommending exercise routines, and treatment.

After earning her doctorate degree in 2021 from Northwestern, Marks started her career as a full-time physical therapist at the W.B. Carrell Memorial Clinic, a clinic based in Dallas. She would work there for nearly a year.

Months after leaving W.B. Carrell Memorial Clinic, Marks continues her work as a physical therapist, but this time for New York-based therapy firm ATI Physical Therapy, on a part-time basis.

Ali Marks' marriage with Jalen Brunson

Based on People magazine, Brunson and Marks first met in their high school days at Adlai E. Stevenson High School. They started seeing each other back in 2013. In fact, the couple even attended the senior prom together.

Since then, the couple has been supportive with each other. Although they both attended different colleges, the couple continued to keep their romantic relationship alive.

In fact, based on the location of their respective careers, both Brunson and Marks have been working in the same cities across different timelines. In fact, when Brunson was still playing for the Dallas Mavericks until the 2021-22 season, Marks was working at W.B. Carrell Memorial Clinic, which was also in Dallas. A season later, when Brunson took his talents to the New York Knicks, Marks would work for ATI Physical Therapy in Harrison, N.Y.

On July 29, 2023, the Brunson couple tied the knot, after sharing their vows in Chicago's Ritz-Carlton. It was a lavish wedding that was filled lobster rolls, cocktails, high-end beef steals, salmon rolls, and etc., just how the couple wanted to celebrate the start of their marriage.

In an interview with People, Marks claimed “We wanted it to be a big, big party: celebratory and joyful, with lights, lasers, a fun DJ, good food, good drinks.”

Originally, the couple was slated to marry on Sept. 2, 2023. However, with Brunson getting a call-up to play for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup 2023, the couple easily adjusted their schedule. Despite the obstacle, the Knicks guard revealed that convincing his wife wasn't difficult at all.

In a report by USA Today, Brunson revealed “There was really no convincing. I asked her. Shakingly, asked her. It was actually a very easy kind of transition. Everything worked out, actually easier than expected.”

The Brunson couple not only changed the schedule of their marriage, but they also delayed their honeymoon to give way to the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Unfortunately, Team USA failed to finish with a medal after losses to Lithuania, Germany, and Canada. However, at least the Knicks guard was able to go home to his perfectly understanding and supportive wife.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jalen Brunson's wife Ali Marks.