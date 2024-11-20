Week 13 of the College Football season is here, meaning the end of the regular season is just a couple of weeks away. With that being said, every game is of the utmost importance due to the College Football Playoff implications every game has. That includes Alabama, who still has two SEC showdowns left before everything is all said and done.

This week, Alabama will face Oklahoma for the first time as SEC rivals. For Oklahoma, bowl eligibility is on the line. For Alabama, though, a spot in the SEC Championship and CFP is on the line.

Unfortunately for Oklahoma, the Crimson Tide isn't the easiest team to try and get your bowl eligibility against. A big reason why? Quarterback Jalen Milroe, who has been one of the best in the country all season long. Whether it's his legs or his arm, Milroe can do it all and earned a superpower claim from his head coach.

With Alabama facing Oklahoma, here are some bold predictions for Milroe.

Jalen Milroe will rush for two touchdowns

Through 10 games, Milroe has passed for 2,232 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions. However, that's not where his most impressive numbers are. In terms of rushing numbers, he's rushed for 608 yards and a whopping 17 touchdowns. To simplify it, he's averaging 1.7 rushing touchdowns per game.

Milroe's legs become an even bigger threat in the red zone, which is why he's been scoring so many touchdowns. That doesn't mean he lacks big plays, though. He has those too.

Against Oklahoma, if something goes wrong in the passing game, or even if it doesn't, Milroe will be relied on for his legs. As a result, he's going to get in the endzone twice, if not more.

Alabama will win by 21+

Winning big isn't new to the Crimson Tide. In just the last two weeks, they've beaten Mercer 52-7 and LSU 42-13. When you consider their offensive firepower and how well they're playing right now, that's not a good match for a team that struggles to score in their own right.

Additionally, Alabama's biggest weakness is its defense. However, Oklahoma's offense has not proven good enough to take advantage of that. If they can't score, Alabama will. Simply, it's not a good matchup for the Sooners at all.