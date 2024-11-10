After the Alabama football team shut out Missouri the week prior, they came back Saturday night to have another impressive win over the LSU Tigers, 42-13. What led them to victory was off the back of Alabama football star Jalen Milroe as head coach Kalen DeBoer shares his assessment about his performance and the game as a whole.

On the night, Milrow threw for 109 yards, but it was his electric showcase in the rushing game, as he recorded 185 yards to go along with a whopping four touchdowns. DeBoer said after the game that the win could not just be the most “complete” game the team has had, but Milroe displayed his “superpower,“ according to ESPN.

“Not just a guy who gets first downs but finishes in the end zone,” DeBoer said. “So, him doing what he did early on got the ball rolling there.”

The outing from the junior signal-caller was so spectacular that Milroe would break a record held by former Crimson Tide star Jalen Hurts, now with the Philadelphia Eagles, as he has rushed for 16 scores in the season by the end of Saturday's game. The record had been 13, but Milroe broke the record on his second score when he had a 10-yard touchdown.

Alabama football's Jalen Milroe on the mindset of the team

While Milroe's performance was eye-opening, he is already looking to the upcoming Mercer game as he advises his teammates to do the same, according to The Athletic.

“We have to separate our minds into being hungry and starving,” Milroe said. “We want guys that are starving in our locker room, that constantly want to get better and do what’s best for the team. The best thing about our team right now, and what we did (on Saturday) was complement each other. Everyone clicking on all cylinders is so important moving forward, complementing each other on offense, defense and special teams.”

Alabama football's Kalen DeBoer on how his team exceeded expectations

While fans had an intense reaction to see the Alabama football team's placement in the rankings, they have proved themselves in the past several weeks to be a prominent team once again. DeBoer would say that the team has been exceeding expectations.

“I really don’t feel like we’ve ever been overconfident or complacent in any way,” DeBoer said. “We haven’t done enough here, since we’ve been here, to get to that point. So any of the things that have happened over the course of the season, I just attribute to part of our growth together. Just stay in the course, and you see, slowly, the little things coming together.”

It was also a relatively clean game by the Crimson Tide, as they had one pre-snap penalty after the false start to begin the game. DeBoer touted the team's urge to be “relentless,” and it paid off tenfold.

“The word of the week for us was relentless,” DeBoer said. “Relentless in what we do on the field each and every play but just relentless in our preparation. It just starts with simple things, just trying to go silent cadence and managing that. They just stayed the course, kept buckling down, kept getting better and better.”

The No. 11 Alabama football team is now 7-2, 4-2 in conference play, as they now face Mercer next Saturday.