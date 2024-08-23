Jalen Suggs' net worth in 2024 is $5 million. Suggs is a starting guard for the Orlando Magic. He is an All-Defensive Second Team member. Let's take a closer look at Jalen Suggs' net worth in 2024.

Jalen Suggs' net worth in 2024 is $5 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Sportskeeda.

Jalen Suggs was born on June 3, 2001, in Saint Paul, Minn. He attended Minnehaha Academy. At the high school level, Suggs averaged 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.8 steals per game as a senior.

With the help of his production, Minnehaha Academy posted a 26-3 record that year. Suggs finished his high school career with 2,945 points, 883 rebounds, 735 assists, 509 steals, and 103 blocked shots in 154 games, according to sources.

Moreover, with Suggs leading the way, Minnehaha Academy went on to win three-consecutive Minnesota 2A titles. For his efforts, Suggs was named Naismith High School Boys National Player of the Year. He was also named a McDonald's All-American and earned the title of Minnesota Mr. Basketball.

But apart from flourishing in basketball, Suggs also made waves as a football player for Minnehaha Academy. As the team's quarterback, Suggs passed for 2,213 yards and 25 touchdowns. In addition to this, he also ran for 978 yards and 12 touchdowns. For shining in both football and basketball, Suggs earned the title of National MaxPreps Male Athlete of the Year.

Jalen Suggs' career at Gonzaga

Coming out of high school, Suggs was a five-star prospect in basketball, according to ESPN. As a blue-chip prospect, Suggs received offers from several college basketball programs. These included Minnesota, Marquette, Iowa State, Iowa, Georgia Tech, Baylor, and Gonzaga. Suggs eventually committed to Gonzaga.

Suggs was a one-and-done player for Gonzaga. In a Bulldogs uniform, Suggs put up 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 50% from the field overall and 34% from beyond the arc.

His biggest moment in college came in the Final Four when Suggs drilled the 40-foot game-winning three at the buzzer to sink UCLA 93-90 in overtime. The shot paved the way for the Bulldogs to make the NCAA Tournament Championship Game in the 2020-21 season.

Unfortunately, Suggs and the Bulldogs fell short in the championship game. Top-seeded Baylor dispatched Gonzaga 86-70.

Nevertheless, Suggs did manage to collect several accolades at the college level. He made the WCC All-Freshman Team, First Team All-WCC, and was named a Consensus Second Team All-American. The Gonzaga Bulldogs standout also earned WCC Tournament MOP honors and the WCC Newcomer of the Year Award.

Jalen Suggs is drafted by the Magic

After only one season with the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Suggs decided to forego his remaining years of college eligibility by officially declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Orlando Magic selected Suggs in the first round with the fifth-overall pick.

Shortly after, Suggs signed a four-year rookie deal worth approximately $30 million with the Magic, according to Spotrac. In his rookie season, Suggs averaged 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 36% overall and a measly 21% from beyond the arc.

It's worth noting that Suggs' rookie season saw him only appear in 48 games thanks to a fractured thumb and an ankle injury.

A season later, Suggs suffered a left-knee capsule sprain, according to reports. The injury forced the first-round pick to miss a huge chunk of the 2022-23 season. However, the former Gonzaga standout did play in 53 games. Suggs registered 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per outing while shooting at a 42% clip from the field and 33% from beyond the arc.

After a disappointing first two seasons, it seems like Suggs has become more acclimated to the NBA style of play. In the 2023-24 season, the Magic guard put up a career-best 12.6 points per game to go along with 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He also shot a career-best 47% from the field and 40% on 3-pointers.

Suggs also was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team and even received votes for Defensive Player of the Year as well as the NBA's Most Improved Player.

Jalen Suggs' endorsement deals

Suggs is considered to be one of the most decorated college basketball players in Gonzaga's history books. The first overall pick is also starting to establish himself in the NBA.

As a result, it doesn't come as a surprise that several major brands have partnered up with Suggs. Some of his endorsement deals include Gatorade, 2K Sports, Wells Fargo, New Era, Hugo Boss, AT&T, and Adidas. In 2021, Suggs signed a long-term deal with Adidas.

