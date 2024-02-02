Jamahl Mosley is the head coach of the Orlando Magic. Let's get to know Jamahl Mosley's wife Kristina Anderson.

For the past seasons, the Orlando Magic have been a cellar-dwelling team in the NBA. Since the departure of Dwight Howard, the franchise has barely made the playoffs. And even if they do, the Magic didn't quite make a significant push.

With the hiring of Jamahl Mosley, the Magic are hoping that would all change. Mosley has been tasked to guide a young squad composed of Paolo Banchero, the Wagner brothers, and etc.

But while Mosley has plenty of things to figure out on the sidelines, there's no question that he has plenty of support from his wife and family. Let's get to know more about Jamahl Mosley's wife Kristina Anderson.

Who is Kristina Anderson?

Jamahl Mosley's wife is Kristina Anderson. Kristina Anderson was born in 1981. Although Anderson's husband is a popular basketball coach in the NBA world, little to no information is available publicly about Anderson. However, Sportskeeda claims that Anderson's career is within the sports marketing industry.

Kristina Anderson marries Jamahl Mosley

Photo courtesy of: The Knot

Specific details are unknown on how Mosley and Anderson met. However, according to Sportskeeda, Mosley and Anderson shared their vows in 2016 in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. According to The Knot, Anderson specifically chose Rancho Valencia in Rancho Santa Fe as the wedding venue to its natural and outdoor landscape.

In a conversation with The Knot, the wife of the current Magic coach revealed “I wanted bright-colored flowers mixed in with ivory and green accents. Rancho Valencia is such a beautiful venue, and having the wedding outside made it easy to incorporate those colors. Champagne is one of my favorite drinks, and I thought it would be a nice way to have a favor as people arrived instead of as they left.”

Kristina Anderson and Jamahl Mosley start a family

Since tying the knot, the couple has raised three wonderful children together. The kids were given the names of Jemma, CJ, and Chance, based on Mosley's profile in the National Basketball Coaches Association.

Being a wife of an NBA coach is surely not as easy as it looks, given that being a coach in the premier basketball league requires plenty of time and attention away from the family. In fact, Mosley's coaching duties forced him to be separated from his family. This included when the NBA resumed the 2019-20 season inside a bubble amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the 2020 NBA Bubble, Mosley was still serving as an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks. The NBA mounted a bubble in order to keep the NBA season going while also protecting its players from the coronavirus.

With the Mavericks aiming for a deep playoff push, Mosley and Anderson revealed to their children that he will be away for possibly as long as two months. In order to compensate for his physical absence, Mosley reads a book to his children via FaceTime every night.

For the current Magic coach, his kids were fortunately only during their pre-formative years which made his physical absence less critical. However, Mosley understood that his absence would still weigh heavily on his family.

As a result, the coach revealed that he was planning to make up for his absence after the Mavs' playoff run concluded inside the bubble. Aside from time, Mosley was also planning on bringing home some Disney-related souvenirs for his kids. The Los Angeles Clippers eliminated the Mavericks in six games during the first round.

In an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Mosley revealed, “But again, how much do you fully remember from that age? I’m going to bring home as much Mickey stuff as I can. They’re going to be like, ‘Oh, that’s what you were doing down there.'”

Kristina Anderson's nasty rumor with Andrew Bynum

At one point in the NBA, Andrew Bynum was dubbed as a rising star after winning a pair of NBA championships with the Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers. He also earned an All-Star Game appearance. But due to injuries and questionable behavior in the locker room, Bynum's career quickly met its downfall.

After a stint with the Lakers, the Cleveland Cavaliers signed Bynum after the Lakers traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers. At this point, Bynum's career was slowly getting forgettable.

Aside from injuries, Bynum's behavior saw him make the headlines for the wrong reasons. From getting injured due to bowling to spending plenty of time in the Playboy mansion, these are just some of Bynum's ridiculous antics that affected his NBA career. But among his actions, it was the rumor of Bynum sleeping with Mosley's current wife Anderson that ruffled the feathers for basketball fans.

In 2014, the Cavaliers suddenly announced the suspension of the two-time NBA champion for conduct detrimental to the team, according to a report by Basketball Network. With no specifics revealed, suddenly, a dirty rumor surfaced that Bynum slept with Mosley's wife with sports gossip blogger Terez Owens claiming it to the public.

Around that time Mosley was still serving as an assistant coach for the Cavs. However, based on reports, the Cavaliers strongly denied these rumors and deemed them untrue.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jamahl Mosley's wife Kristina Anderson.