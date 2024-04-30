Jamal Murray has a new name: Certified Laker killer. In Game 2 of the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers matchup, Murray hit an insane buzzer-beater, fadeaway shot to give the Nuggets a 2-0 series lead. In Game 5, with the Nuggets having a 3-1 series lead over the Lakers and the chance to end their season, Murray did it AGAIN.

With under 30 seconds left in the game, Murray hit a nearly identical shot to the one that downed the Lakers in Game 2. The Nuggets had a 108-106 lead, but there was a small amount of time still on the clock for the Lakers. In a latch ditch effort, Lakers' Taurean Prince chucked up a half-court, hail mary shot, but it didn't fall.

Murray hitting another clutch shot in the same series set social media ablaze. Fans and NBA players alike were left in awe of Murray's knack for hitting big shots.

Lakers' Anthony Davis, who was guarding Murray during his clutch Game 2 shot, was asked postgame what happened. In a rather sour mood, Davis uttered “Jamal Murray made a shot” and promptly ended his press conference. In perfect trolling fashion, the jumbo tron at Ball Arena occasionally ran a “Jamal Murray made a shot” graphic whenever Murray made a shot in Game 5. Fans on Twitter also echoed the sentiment, even altering it to “Jamal Murray made a shot, again.”

And after the late-game heroics, Murray shared a moment with his father to punctuate his huge shot.

Jamal Murray wasn't guaranteed to play in Game 5, as he has been dealing with a calf strain that has been bugging him. Prior to the game, Nuggets trainers reportedly told Murray ‘no' to playing tonight, but he insisted.

“My biggest thing was jumping,” Murray said via Matt Brooks. “It was tough for me to leave the ground. Even on jumpshots.”

Despite playing on virtually one leg, Murray was the Nuggets leading scorer on the night. He had played 41 minutes and had 32 points, seven assists, and three rebounds.

“I just wouldn't be able to live with myself if I couldn't be there for this one,” Murray said postgame.

The Nuggets won their series over the Lakers 3-1. The Minnesota Timberwolves won their series over the Phoenix Suns 4-0. With that, a Western Conference Semifinals matchup is set. The Nuggets will face the Timberwolves in Game 1 on Saturday, May 4th.