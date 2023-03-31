James Bond fans with deep pockets now have the chance to travel like the world’s most famous spy with a specialized vacation package, but it comes with a hefty price tag. The limited edition travel experience, called ‘The Assignment’, is inspired by Ian Fleming’s popular novels and takes travelers to signature Bond destinations in the United Kingdom, France, Monaco, Italy, and Austria. The package features hand-picked Bond experiences, including a high-speed cruise along the River Thames, water-skiing on Lake Como, and learning some moves with Bond’s former stunt double, The New York Times reports.

‘The Assignment’ is being launched by Black Tomato to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the first Bond film, Dr. No. The company is running only 60 trips, with bookings open for a deposit of $18,500. However, the exact price of each trip will depend on personalization options, and they are expected to reach a whopping five-figure sum.

The travel experience also includes stays in renowned hotels such as London’s Corinthia and Hotel Metropole in Monte Carlo. Attendees will have a chance to visit the 007 ELEMENTS exhibition in Sölden, Austria, accompanied by Oscar-winning special effects supervisor Chris Corbould OBE, who has worked on 15 Bond films.

Black Tomato has worked closely with Eon Productions, the production company behind the Bond films, to create the itinerary and bring fans closer to the iconic character. The company could add tours in other continents, such as Asia and South America, featuring locations from films such as You Only Live Twice, Tomorrow Never Dies, Moonraker, and Quantum of Solace, respectively.

While the package may seem like a dream come true for Bond fans, the steep price will likely make it unattainable for many. Nonetheless, for those willing and able to afford it, ‘The Assignment’ promises to be an immersive journey into the world of James Bond, offering a chance to live like 007 and create unforgettable memories.