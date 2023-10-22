James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli revealed they are reinventing 007 for the next chapter and “haven't even begun” to modernize the franchise, The Guardian reported.

Broccoli said that the world has changed in the 20 years since Daniel Craig was announced as the sixth Bond, so the next film should reflect that as well.

‘Bond is dead'

“I go back to GoldenEye when everyone was saying ‘the cold war is over, the Wall is over, Bond is dead, no need for Bond, the whole world's at peace and now there's no villains' – and boy was that wrong!” the producer said.

She also added that whenever a new actor takes on the James Bond mantle, there is a need for modernization.

“Daniel gave us the ability to mine the emotional life of the character … and also the world was ready for it. I think these movies reflect the time they are in, and there’s a big, big road ahead reinventing it for the next chapter and we haven’t even begun with that,” Barbara Broccoli

007 Road to Million

In the mean time, Prime Video's 007 Road to Million, hosted by Succession's Brian Cox, is something Bond fans can look forward to.

Barbara Broccoli has been involved in casting for the adventure reality show, along with her half-brother Michael G. Wilson. The reality series will feature 18 participants paired up to go through physical and psychological challenges in Bond-linked locations to win £1 million.

This is the first time the James Bond franchise has dipped its toes in unscripted television, with the use of the iconic imagery, theme and song.

Broccoli added that it was a “a nice fun thing to be doing in the meantime.”

When asked whether 007 will ever make a small screen debut, the producer said, “Our focus is making the feature films. When we get going on a Bond movie it takes our full attention for three or four years so that’s our focus.”

She shared, “We make the Bond movies for the big theatrical screen and everything about the Bond movies is for audiences to see around the world on that format, so we’ve not wanted to do television.”

However, she said she hopes to make 007 Road to Million's version in other countries as well.

“We haven't quite gotten there yet; we want to launch it and see the response … but I would love to see the various versions around the world, from Africa, India and Asia.”

Broccoli's father, Albert “Cubby” Broccoli was a co-founder of Eon Productions, the studio that produces the James Bond films.