In a thrilling new trailer released to commemorate James Bond Day, Brian Cox takes center stage in the upcoming Prime Video reality series, “007: Road to a Million.”

This gripping competition puts the fate of nine pairs of aspiring James Bonds in the hands of Cox. He will offer them the chance to claim a £1 million ($1.2 million) cash prize.

In the teaser, Cox declares, “I put real people into a James Bond adventure to win £1 million,” as the iconic Bond theme plays in the background. He adds, “The only thing standing in their way is me.”

Besides the surprise of James Bond villainy host, Brian Cox, the trailer provides a glimpse of the challenges contestants face. This includes scaling a crane, maintaining balance on a moving train, and navigating treacherous terrain in an Aston Martin.

In the James Bond series, Cox, known for his role in “Succession,” assumes the role of “The Controller.” He will be the on-screen mastermind orchestrating the game's intricate challenges. He dictates their destinations, tasks, and questions, closely monitoring each pair's quest.

As “The Controller,” Cox has concealed ten questions worldwide for each pair. Answers are only revealed upon successful completion of Bond-inspired trials that test both physical and mental prowess. Correct answers enable contestants to keep the cash and advance. A single misstep, however, results in the end of their adventure.

Produced by the team behind the James Bond franchise, “007: Road to a Million” with Brian Cox will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories on November 10.