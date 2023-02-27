As teams look for a top flight cornerback in NFL free agency, James Bradberry fits the bill. After getting cut from the New York Giants, Bradberry went on to have a remarkable season for the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, teams will be looking for Bradberry to lead their secondary.

Bradberry started all 17 games for the Eagles. He made 44 tackles, defended 17 passes and came away with three interceptions, earning the first All Pro nod of his career. Bradberry received a solid 74.1 grade from Pro Football Focus.

James Bradberry was playing next to Darius Slay in Philadelphia. Another team could give Bradberry the opportunity to be a CB1 and continue to prove just how dominant he can be.

Perhaps that team is the Eagles. Although Bradberry has said he won’t take a hometown discount. If he leaves Philadelphia, these three teams would benefit the most from Bradberry’s services.

The Minnesota Vikings would be higher on this list if it weren’t for their worrisome cap space problems. But if the Vikings can figure it out, Bradberry would be a major addition.

The Vikings are currently over the cap space limit by $20 million. They’ll need to move some contracts around to sign Bradberry. One option would be extending Kirk Cousins. However they find the space to do it, Minnesota needs serious help on defense.

The Vikings ranked 31st in total defense this past season, allowing 388.7 yards per game. Their pass defense was also second-worst, allowing 265.6 yards per game.

Both Patrick Peterson and Duke Shelley are free agents this offseason. If they could make it work, Bradberry would instantly improve the Vikings’ porous defense.

The Lions took big strides forward in 2022. However, their defense could use some major work. Adding Bradberry would give Detroit a strong, veteran force on the outside.

While the Lions ranked fourth in total offense (380 yards per game), they truly struggled on defense, allowing a league-worst 392.4 YPG. Their pass defense ranked 30th by allowing 245.8 YPG.

Detroit seems to already have one piece of the puzzle in Jeffrey Okudah. The third overall pick in 2020 showed drastic development during his junior season. Okudah made a career-high 73 tackles, defended a career-high seven passes and came away with an interception.

The Lions have the 10th-most available cap space at just over $23 million. They’d be wise to use some of that money pairing James Bradberry with Okudah.

The Jacksonville Jaguars shocked the NFL by winning the NFC South in 2022. Rather than rest on their laurels, the Jaguars should look to build off of their playoff appearance. Adding Bradberry could make Jacksonville an even bigger contender in 2023.

Despite winning their division, the Jaguars struggled defensively. They ranked 24th in total defense, allowing 353.3 yards per game. Jacksonville’s pass defense played a big role in their struggles, ranking 28th by allowing 238.5 yards per game.

Tyson Campbell does seem like a player to build around in the Jaguars’ secondary. The 2021 second-round pick started every game for Jacksonville this season. He made 70 tackles, defended a career-high 15 passes and came away with a career-high three interceptions. Campbell earned an impressive 82.1 grade from PFF.

The Jaguars are $12 million over the cap limit right now. But they still have quarterback Trevor Lawrence on a rookie contract, making it easier to move money around. It’ll certainly be worth it for James Bradberry. Signing the elite cornerback could keep Jacksonville atop the NFC South for numerous years to come.