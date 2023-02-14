Philadelphia Eagles’ star cornerback James Bradberry is entering the offseason with confidence. He revealed what he’s looking for in free agency, per Zach Berman.

“I think I deserve top dollar. It’s just a matter of who’s out there to willing to pay it at the end of the day,” Bradberry said of his looming free agency. “I would probably say I want to go to a team that has a good roster. And of course, I want the number to be right. What that number is in my head, I haven’t figured it out. I got more time to think about it. But I know I want to be on a good roster.”

For insight on the Chiefs’ Super Bowl 57 win over the Eagles, listen below:

It will be intriguing to see what kind of offers James Bradberry receives in free agency. He’s approaching 30-years old but is still a talented cornerback without question.

Bradberry’s unfortunate primary storyline from the Super Bowl was his holding call late in the game. Although he admitted that it was holding and the referees got the call correct, plenty of other people from around the sports world disagreed.

In the end, Bradberry wants a strong payday in free agency, however, he added that he wants to join a team with a “good roster.” Winning clearly matters to him and he would surely love to return to the Super Bowl.

James Bradberry has been in the NFL since 2016, playing with the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, and most recently the Eagles. Philadelphia may try to re-sign him, but he will command an eye-opening amount of money in free agency.