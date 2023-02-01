After several months of chaos and turmoil, the dust has finally cleared as James Gunn and Peter Safran announce a new DC slate headlined by Superman: Legacy. This revelation comes after weeks of teasing about these new projects for the DC universe and Gunn cutting it close before January actually ended. Nevertheless, the first chapter of the overall DC effort to match up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, dubbed as Gods and Monsters, has officially dropped and fans are over the moon about it.

Superman: Legacy and the new DC slate by James Gunn and Peter Safran

Just recently, James Gunn and Peter Safran made good on their promise to announce the new slate of DC projects. Along with Superman: Legacy, the upcoming film revolving around Clark Kent’s early days as the Man of Steel, the co-heads of DC Studios confirmed these movies.

The Authority The Brave and the Bold Swamp Thing Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

The first entry on the list deals with The Authority, a superhero group that originated from Wildstorm Comics, which DC subsequently incorporated into their comic universe. The Brave and the Bold will serve as the introduction of Damian Wayne, Batman’s son with Thalia al-Ghul, into the DC universe as the Dark Knight trains him to become a hero. Surprisingly, Swamp Thing finds itself among these projects, which can help diversify DC’s offerings. Meanwhile, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow involves Kara Zor-El, Clark’s Kryptonian cousin, and how she evolves into a hero worthy of Superman’s reputation.

As great as these movies are, the HBO Max shows are equally promising. These are:

Creature Commandos Waller Lanterns Paradise Lost Booster Gold

Giving life to the monsters part in Gods and Monsters, Gunn’s announcement of a Creature Commandos limited series will definitely expand DC’s offerings when it comes out. The show itself revolves around a group led by The Bride of Frankenstein and includes Rick Flag Sr., G.I. Robot, and Weasel, among others. It will start as a seven-episode animated series, which has the potential to become a live-action project in the future. Waller, meanwhile, features Amanda Waller, portrayed by Viola Davis, in a series of her own. Set between Peacemaker seasons 1 and 2, this upcoming HBO Max show promises to expand Gunn’s work on the John Cena-led project.

After the surprising announcements of Creature Commandos and Waller, DC is looking to introduce its established characters using new concepts. The first one, Lanterns, features two fan-favorite characters that have wielded the ring – Hal Jordan and John Stewart – in a concept that blends space adventure with a mix of True Detective. Paradise Lost, meanwhile, is a show about Themyscira, the fictional island where Wonder Woman originates from. Safran mentions that this HBO Max series will resemble Game of Thrones in a story about a society that features women only. Lastly, Booster Gold is a comedy series that centers on the egotistical superhero hero with imposter syndrome.

A recap of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s massive DC announcement

In the announcement made by Gunn and Safran, the first phase of DC projects to come is going to be called Gods and Monsters. As seen in the confirmed films and series, the characters featured will revolve around those established by DC as true-blue heroes, and those oddities with a very huge potential to surprise everyone. As it stands, the upcoming Flash movie will serve as the reset point for the new DC universe, which will pave the way for these 10 projects in the future.

Speaking of upcoming projects, it’s expected that Superman: Legacy will hit its target of releasing on July 11, 2025, as announced by Gunn and Safran. As revealed by the Guardians of the Galaxy director, the film will center on Clark Kent as he tries to balance his Kyrptonian heritage with how he was brought up here on Earth. As a result, the film aims to showcase Superman’s good nature in a world filled with moral complexities.

Even with a new Dark Knight making its debut in The Brave and Bold, Gunn made it clear that the universe Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson created will continue. In effect, this will place the new Batman as an established hero in the new DC timeline with years of experience behind him. Moreover, the announcements of projects involving Supergirl, Green Lantern, and Wonder Woman will help cement the superhero side of the cinematic universe Gunn and Safran are out to build.

While Reeves’ Batverse will continue, Gunn didn’t have any concrete announcements when it came to Ezra Miller’s The Flash. All that was revealed is that when the time is right, there’ll be a conversation to be had about the Scarlet Speedster. In any case, the announcement of the first 10 projects under the Gods and Monsters phase of the DC universe is shaping up to be a good one. With these films and series about to come, there’s a really good reason to be hyped about everything Gunn and Safran are doing in DC.