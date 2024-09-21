The Chicago Cubs had high hopes of winning the National League Central Division this year. The addition of manager Craig Counsell was supposed to be the move that tipped in a playoff appearance and a serious challenge to the Milwaukee Brewers, but the Cubs have lacked the consistency needed to make the playoffs. Starting pitcher Jameson Taillon is unhappy with the way the team has performed this season, and he believes the team could have been quite a bit better.

“I do feel like we underperformed this year,” Taillon told Tony Andracki of the Marquee Sports Network. “I do feel like we’re better than what our record shows – and that doesn’t matter, because your record’s your record.

“But I do feel like this group’s capable of a lot more. And whatever [the front office and coaching staff] diagnose and want to do to get better, I’m all ears and ready to see what they have in store.”

Taillon was on the mound for the Cubs Friday and he gave up just two hits while pitching six innings for the North Siders in a 3-1 victory over the Washington Nationals. Taillon has pitched well in his most recent starts as he has struck out four Nationals while walking two and hitting a batter. Taillon allowed the Nationals to load the bases in the third inning, but Jose Tena failed to deliver and he lined out. He retired the last 10 batters he faced.

Taillon is 3-0 in his last five starts, and he has a 1.99 earned run average over that streak. He has been able to keep hitters off balance, depending on his cutter to provide him an edge.

Taillon would like to see the Cubs do more from an offensive perspective

The Cubs have had failings in every area this season, but the team's lack of offense appears to have been the team's biggest issue. Taillon had been with the Pittsburgh Pirates when the Cubs had their most dangerous teams — including the 2016 World Series champions — and those teams were quite dangerous from an offensive perspective. Taillon said the Cubs should strive to return to that style of baseball.

“I played against those Cubs teams back in the day and it felt like when you’re in the National League Central, we were kind of the little guys coming in here and they were playing bully ball against us, a little bit like star power,” Taillon said. “It was scary to come to Wrigley and play. You didn’t want to catch them on a day where they’re swinging it hot.”

That's what Taillon would like to see from the Cubs in the future.

Counsell also believes the Cubs need to be more productive on offense if they are going to become a more dangerous team in 2025.