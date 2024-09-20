As the 2024 MLB season approaches its final stretch, the Chicago Cubs have made a critical roster move to bolster their bullpen. The Cubs notably activated Hayden Wesneski from the injured list while designating Shawn Armstrong for assignment, according to beat writer Meghan Montemurro. This is a crucial move for the Cubs, who are looking to optimize their roster as they are still in the race for a Wild Card spot as the season comes to a close despite the Milwaukee Brewers winning the NL Central.

Wesneski, who had been sidelined since July 19 due to a forearm strain, returns with a solid 3.94 ERA across 61.2 innings this season. His role has varied, having made seven starts and 18 relief appearances, showcasing his versatility as a swingman.

Despite his promising outings, Wesneski has occasionally struggled with the long ball, a recurring issue that also marred his performances last year. The 26-year-old's ability to bounce between the bullpen and the rotation offers the Cubs tactical flexibility, but it also underscores the ongoing evaluation of where he fits best in their pitching strategy. As he rejoins the team, Wesneski will be scrutinized to see if he can minimize home runs and solidify his position in the rotation or as a reliable bullpen arm.

Cubs bolster the bullpen as they eye a Wild Card spot

On the other hand, the Cubs have designated Armstrong for assignment. He was claimed off waivers by the Cubs earlier in the season. His stint with the ballclub yielded a 4.91 ERA over 7.1 innings in eight appearances—an outcome that fell short of expectations. The move to DFA him gives the Cubs a roster spot for Wesneski, who remains a key figure in the club’s future plans.

This move not only signals a commitment to developing younger talent like Wesneski but also indicates a significant strategic shift as the Cubs assess their roster for next season. It highlights the team's proactive approach to adapting to the evolving demands of the game. Armstrong's departure and Wesneski’s activation underscore the ongoing adjustments teams must make to balance immediate competitive needs with long-term player development.

As Wesneski steps back onto the mound, the Cubs' coaching staff and fans alike will be eager to see if he can overcome previous challenges and contribute effectively to the team's end-of-season push. His performance could very well determine his role in 2025 and whether he can emerge as a breakout star for the Cubs.