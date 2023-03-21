Actress Cameron Diaz, 50, has reportedly decided to retire from Hollywood once again due to long work days that keep her away from her family. The star, who officially retired from the entertainment industry in 2018, made a comeback after being convinced by her close friend Jamie Foxx to star in the action comedy film Back in Action. Sadly, the project has been plagued with problems, according to DailyMail, culminating in Foxx having an “absolute meltdown” on the UK set of the movie, which led to the firing of three crew members.

Despite having no issues with Foxx, Diaz is said to have found the experience challenging, with the long work hours and being away from her family causing significant stress. The actress, who is married to musician Benji Madden and has a three-year-old daughter, Raddix, has struggled with the drama and confrontation that often arises on movie sets.

While Madden has been incredibly supportive of his wife’s decision to return to acting, the experience has taken a toll on him.

“Although she has gotten to see her family while shooting the film, it is just not the same,” Dailymail reports.

Diaz rose to fame in 1994’s The Mask, and cemented her place in Hollywood with her role in the action film Charlie’s Angels in 2000. She last appeared on the big screen in 2014’s musical comedy Annie, alongside Foxx.

Despite being a successful businesswoman, Diaz has decided to prioritize her family and mental health over her Hollywood career. The actress is said to understand that being away from her family is sometimes necessary in the entertainment industry, but the toll it takes on her and her loved ones is not worth it. Diaz’s decision to retire once again has left many fans disappointed, but they continue to support her decision to prioritize her family and well-being.