Jamie Lee Curtis is an American actress who rose to prominence playing the role of Laurie Strode, the female protagonist of the Halloween movies. Of course, the role of the girl, later woman, who has the best chance of defeating Michael Myers is not the only notable role Curtis has played throughout her career. She has also been very active recently, with roles in hit films such as Knives Out, Halloween Kills, Halloween Ends, and the project that currently has her name in the headlines, Everything Everywhere All At Once. The supporting role in this instant classic earned Curtis her only Academy Award nomination in her career. To better understand her legacy, let’s look at Jamie Lee Curtis’ net worth in 2023.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Net Worth in 2023 (estimate): $60 million

Jamie Lee Curtis’ net worth is estimated to be around $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Due to her incredibly long career, spanning from when she was a young adult, this figure is completely understandable. Her movies have been hits, grossing over $3.2 billion in box offices around the world. Additionally, her resume does not end at movies, as Curtis is an excellent writer as well. She has written and published 13 children’s books, and they were all very popular with the youngest part of the population.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ net worth is substantial due to all of those factors, but we also need to understand how the actress got to this point in her career and how she earned her estimated net worth.

Jamie Lee Curtis was born in Santa Monica, California, on November 22nd, 1958. Her childhood was hectic, to say the least. Curtis’ father was an actor and her mother was a housewife, and they separated just four years after Curtis was born. Unfortunately for Jamie Lee, her father had no interest in pursuing a relationship with her, and she grew up with her mother and stepfather.

Due to her stepfather being a stockbroker, and a successful one at that, Curtis was able to go to elite private schools. After finishing high school, she went to the University of the Pacific to study law. Law did not end up being her passion, so she dropped out after just one semester.

However, her huge break came right away, as John Carpenter was looking for an actress to play Laurie Strode in the now-iconic Halloween. Playing the heroine suited Jamie Lee well, as she carried the role like a veteran, not an inexperienced 20-year-old. The role earned her praise all across the nation and the movie, overall, performed incredibly, becoming a cult classic in the horror genre. Success of the initial Halloween film led to many sequels, in seven of which Curtis has starred.

It is worth noting that Curtis’ career does not begin and end with the Halloween franchise. She has had some amazing TV performances, most notably in Anything but Love, New Girl, Scream Queens and Nicholas’ Gift. On the big screen, Curtis starred in popular films like The Fog, Terror Train, Trading Places, A Fish Called Wanda and Knives Out.

Jamie Lee Curtis long dominated lists on popular websites of best actresses never to receive a nomination for an Academy Award, but with the incredible movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, that changed. Curtis earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in the film, starring alongside fellow Academy Award nominees Michael Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan.

When it comes to other notable things about Jamie Lee Curtis, she is married to Christopher Guest, an English screenwriter. What is also interesting is that Curtis officially has a title, as her husband is a Baron in the UK. However, Curtis generally does not enjoy it when that is linked to her, as she does not feel like she deserved or won the title in any kind of way.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jamie Lee Curtis’ net worth in 2023?