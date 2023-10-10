R&B singer Janelle Monáe was spotted earlier today on the campus of Morehouse College. In a post via the institution's official Instagram page, the “Primetime” singer was seen in several photos with the Morehouse House of Funk marching band as well as the Mahogany N Motion danced team around. In these photos, Monáe was also seen being followed by a camera crew. This seems to be an unofficial sneak peek at a potential video collaboration between Monáe and the HBCU.

Monáe is no stranger to showing HBCUs some love. Back in 2017, Monáe received an honorary doctorate from Dillard University after serving as the institution's commencement speaker. During her speech at Dillard, she discussed her role as physicist Mary Jackson in the Academy Award-nominated film Hidden Figures and encouraged the class of 2017 to “choose freedom over free.”

While promoting her film Antebellum in 2020, Monáe expressed during a panel discussion with HBCU Buzz her desire to always attend an HBCU. “I always wanted to go to an HBCU,” said Monáe. She also shared that she was accepted into Howard University and early in her career remembers performing at Hampton University.

Janelle Monáe has certainly come a long way. In recent years, she has been a successful multi-talented singer, songwriter, actress, and activist. Monáe released her fourth studio album “The Age of Pleasure” back in June. She is also on the tail end of her The Age of Pleasure North American tour featuring artists like Jidenna and newcomers Flyana Boss.

We can’t wait to see what Janelle Monáe and Morehouse have up their sleeve.