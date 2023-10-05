Universal Music Group’s Task Force for Meaningful Change is partnering with HBCU medical schools to expand black participation in the medical field per a statement obtained by HBCU Pulse. The Task Force for Meaningful Change is an organization of Universal Music Group that is a “driving force for equality and social justice. TFMC works to amplify and expand UMG’s current programs, devise new initiatives, and support marginalized communities in the ongoing fight for equality, justice, and inclusion”. The task force aims to support historically black medical schools such as Howard University College of Medicine, Morehouse School of Medicine, Meharry Medical College, and Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science.

Executive Director of UMG’s TFMC, Dr. Menna Demessie, gave insight into the program, saying, “Our TFMC members understand our mission, and they understand the power of music – as well as our collective ability – to leverage our position as industry leaders to make positive social change.”

The Task Force for Meaningful Change will award 50 scholarships during the year 2023 to deserving students across the country to assist in funding their time at their prospective medical schools. The scholarships and grants towards Black medical organizations such as the Black Women’s Health Imperative, the Council on Black Health, and the National Medical Association are a part of the TFMG 2022 public health initiative.

Dr. Roger A. Mitchell Jr. shared, “Equity in healthcare begins with developing physicians who understand and identify with the communities that they serve. By investing in HBCU Medical Schools, TFMC helps to ensure the cultural competency and literacy needed to improve patient access, care, and outcomes. TFMC should be applauded for these efforts.”