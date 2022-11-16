Published November 16, 2022

By XC Enriquez · 2 min read

Team Heretics acquired their LEC slot after Misfits’ departure. It seems they signed a world-class jungler, too.

Team Heretics LoL LEC 2023 Roster

Top Lane

According to a tweet by investigative reporter Alejandro Gomis, Shunsuke “Evi” Murase has already reached a verbal agreement to be Team Heretics’ top laner in LEC 2023. This is a decision that surprised many who were following off season moves, as Evi is coming from a minor region. The Japanese player has been playing in the LJL for the entirety of his career and has made multiple Worlds appearances since he joined DetonatioN FocusMe in 2017.

Jungle

Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski leaving G2 Esports made huge waves in the western league. After all, it has been his home since 2017, and during his tenure in the team he became known as one of the best junglers in the world. What started as a rumor was confirmed by Jankos himself in a video titled “I’m leaving G2 Esports.”

For weeks, he was unable to find a team, reportedly due to the high buyout that G2 has set for other teams. However, a tweet by Brieuc “LEC Wooloo” Seeger says that Team Heretics has successfully acquired the world-renowned jungler. The tweet was also responded to by Jankos himself, which contained nothing but a GIF of a dog looking… suspiciously.

Mid Lane

Team heretics will also be acquiring Lee “Ruby” Sol-min from Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition. Ruby has played in three major regions so far: LCK, LPL, and PCS. LEC will be his fourth major region that he has played in, which is an achievement in its own right.

Bot Lane

Jakob “Jackspektra” Gullvag Kepple was Team Heretics’ bot laner when they competed in the LVP and EU Masters, and it seems he will be called up to play in the LEC stage for the upcoming 2023 season. He is fresh off of their EU Masters win, so expectations are high for the Norwegian player.

Support

Mertai “Mersa” Sari played for Misfits Gaming last season, and after the org relinquished its LEC slot, it seems he will still be present in the LEC stage albeit under Team Heretics’ regalia this time.