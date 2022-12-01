Japan scored a pair of goals against Spain on Thursday that massively shook up the World Cup Group E tables. After taking a 2-1 lead over Spain, Japan put themselves in first place in the group, while Germany went crashing out of the tournament despite a 4-2 win over Costa Rica. The stunning shift in results all happened during the second half, and Twitter was struggling to keep up with the slew of changes to the Group E table.

In the end, Japan’s stunner over Spain sealed Germany’s fate, and Twitter was ruthless with its jokes bashing Germany for another disappointing showing at the World Cup, in which they failed to even reach the knockout stages.

Germany thought they were doing themselves a favor by taking the win over Costa Rica, but in reality, they were just securing Spain’s spot in the knockouts. A brutal revelation.

Germany was clinging to life, hoping for a late equalizer from Spain that would see them take a slight edge over Japan in the groups. It never came.

We saw some history today, but we almost saw some HISTORY. If both Costa Rica and Japan had advanced, there’s a chance the European Union would have crumbled right in front of our eyes.

RECOMMENDED
Romelu Lukaku, Belgium, Thierry Henry, World Cup, Croatia

Romelu Lukaku cries on Thierry Henry’s shoulder after atrocious showing for Belgium vs. Croatia in World Cup

Quinn Allen ·

Romelu Lukaku, Belgium, FIFA World Cup

Romelu Lukaku eviscerated on Twitter after nightmare World Cup game in Belgium vs. Croatia

Karl Rasmussen ·

Christian Pulisic, USMNT, FIFA World Cup

Christian Pulisic clarifies he did not, in fact, ‘get hit in the balls’

Owen Crisafulli ·

Are we sure that was the usual Japan team out there today?

Unfortunately, for the Germans, their run ends here. It’s a direct result of their loss to Japan in the first game of the tournament, where they failed to get a single point against the Japanese side, who handed them an even more painful loss via their performance against Spain.