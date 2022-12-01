Published December 1, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Japan scored a pair of goals against Spain on Thursday that massively shook up the World Cup Group E tables. After taking a 2-1 lead over Spain, Japan put themselves in first place in the group, while Germany went crashing out of the tournament despite a 4-2 win over Costa Rica. The stunning shift in results all happened during the second half, and Twitter was struggling to keep up with the slew of changes to the Group E table.

In the end, Japan’s stunner over Spain sealed Germany’s fate, and Twitter was ruthless with its jokes bashing Germany for another disappointing showing at the World Cup, in which they failed to even reach the knockout stages.

Scenes when Germany find out Spain have lost to Japan and just decide to score three own goals to knock them out too — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) December 1, 2022

Germany thought they were doing themselves a favor by taking the win over Costa Rica, but in reality, they were just securing Spain’s spot in the knockouts. A brutal revelation.

Germany holding on to the round of 16.. let it go blud 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/a8Hw6yvvxH — Alabi (@the_Lawrenz) December 1, 2022

Germany was clinging to life, hoping for a late equalizer from Spain that would see them take a slight edge over Japan in the groups. It never came.

Streets will never forget the 30 seconds where Costa Rica & Japan were knocking both Spain and Germany out. — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) December 1, 2022

We saw some history today, but we almost saw some HISTORY. If both Costa Rica and Japan had advanced, there’s a chance the European Union would have crumbled right in front of our eyes.

Japan against Germany and Spain pic.twitter.com/gpDHyfrfhZ — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 1, 2022

Are we sure that was the usual Japan team out there today?

Unfortunately, for the Germans, their run ends here. It’s a direct result of their loss to Japan in the first game of the tournament, where they failed to get a single point against the Japanese side, who handed them an even more painful loss via their performance against Spain.