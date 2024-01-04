The NFL brothers had strong words on their 'New Heights' podcdast.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper learned the hard way to keep his emotions in check. After a video of him seemingly throwing a drink at a Jacksonville Jaguars fan during their Week 17 game went viral, the NFL has fined him $300,000. And now he's getting put on blast by the Kelce brothers on the latest episode of their ‘New Heights' podcast.

“Throwing a drink, or like spitting on somebody is just like — I’d rather you just punch me in the face,” said Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. “I don’t know why that is so much more disrespectful to somebody.”

“There's an air of like, ‘I’m better than you’ in that toss,” he continued. “Is that fair to say or am I being a little too harsh?”

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce agreed, calling it “snooty” of the Panthers owner.

“Punching me in the face out of anger is not disrespectful,” Jason added. “Throwing a drink on me or spitting on me is disrespectful. Does that make sense?”

Travis then added a little bit of shade to close the trash talk.

“Shout out to the frustrating times that this guy is going through right now just getting heckled by Jaguar fans now.”

It's not exactly clear what sent Tepper over the edge in the Panthers' Week 17 loss to the Jaguars, it's still a bad look for the team owner. But it appears frustrations boiled over on Sunday. Absolutely nothing has gone in the right direction for this franchise this season and the future looks incredibly bleak.

See a video of the incident below: