Panthers' owner David Tepper possibly threw a drink at a Jaguars fan during the Week 17 loss.

The Carolina Panthers are just an absolute mess right now after losing in Week 17 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It's been a rough go for this franchise and things got embarrassing during the game though, when team owner, David Tepper was seen possibly throwing a drink at an opposing fan.

Tepper may have lost his cool on Sunday after a video was shared on social media. It appears he grabs a drink and throws it toward the stands. It's not clear where the cup lands, but a Jaguars fan gets up and starts yelling into the Panthers' suite.

Not great: #Panthers owner David Tepper appears to have spilled his drink on a #Jaguars fan during today's frustrating 26-0 loss. (📽️ @Kahuna_Med)pic.twitter.com/g9rNiBogsThttps://t.co/g9rNiBogsT — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 31, 2023

Although it's not entirely clear what happened, it's still a bad look for the Panthers' owner. But it appears frustrations boiled over on Sunday. Absolutely nothing has gone in the right direction for this franchise this season and the future looks incredibly bleak.

Bryce Young has been less than impressive all year. The rest of the roster is riddled with holes and needs improvement. Additionally, the Panthers don't have their first round pick after trading it away during the 2023 NFL Draft. Not to mention, Carolina doesn't even have that great of cap space for the upcoming offseason. Oh, and they still need a head coach!

It might be a while before we see the Panthers back on top of the league. Despite that, David Tepper can't just lose his cool like he did in this video. It's okay to be upset, but to take it out on a random Jaguars fan is absurd. Maybe Carolina can right the ship next season, but it's going to take a lot of improvement everywhere before real change is made.